Bhopal police constable gropes woman at night; cop claims woman was a friend

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city reported a shameful incident on Women’s Day eve. A constable posted at Koh-e-fiza police station allegedly manhandled a woman near Samantar Road on Monday late night.

The constable, however, denied the allegations, claiming the woman was his friend and apparently he was trying to “help her“ as she was in inebriated condition.

According to Koh-e-fiza police, the constable Pushpendra Jadon was passing through Hanumanganjat 11 pm when he met the woman. Jadon

claimed that his friend was in an inebriated state and was not able to walk properly, following which he said that he would drop her home.

As woman refused to go home, Jadon forced her to sit on his bike. After few attempts, Jadon convinced her and dropped her home. Hanumanganj

station house officer Mahendra Singh Chouhan said that incident took place in Asrani Market locality. Koh-e-fiza police station house officer Vijay Singh Sisodia denied claims of Jadon misbehaving with the woman.