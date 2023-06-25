WATCH: 'Amma Jamun Kaise Diye?', CM Chouhan Asks Woman Vendor During His Shahdol Visit |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was seen in a different style today as he could not resist himself from asking the rates of Jamun (Indian Blackberry) from a woman vendor during his Shahdol visit. According to the onlookers, the CM also tasted the berries before moving forward.

A video of this heart warming incident is now doing rounds on social media.

In the video, Chouhan can be heard asking, “Amma, Jamun kaise diye? (How much for the berries?)”

Earlier in the video, Chouhan can also be seen interacting with some children.

CM Talks To Labourers

In yet another incident, CM Chouhan talked to some labourers working on the roadside in Pakharia village of Shahdol.

Chouhan walked up to the labourers and asked them about their work. He then asked the women workers if they have received the money sent to them under the state government’s Ladli Behna Yojana.