WATCH: 5 Miscreants Beat Cops During Night Patrolling In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, five miscreants allegedly beat up two policemen during the night patrolling in Dabra City police station limits Gwalior on Wednesday midnight. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search to nab them.

Video Went Viral

According to the information, the police were on night patrolling around 12:30 am, when they spotted five miscreants roaming outside. When the police constable Kishan Singh Yadav and his colleague, stopped the miscreants for questioning, they started abusing them and allegedly thrashed them. A video of the incident has also surfaced in which some miscreants are seen fighting with both the police personnel.

Police Engaged In Search Of Miscreants

On the complaint of Constable Kishan Yadav, the police engaged in search of the accused by registering a case of obstruction in official work and assault with the constable against the five accused.

SSP Rajesh Singh Chandel has said that during patrolling, some anti-social elements attacked the police. Indecency has been committed with the jawans, along with this, they have also been assaulted. A case has been registered against the accused in this matter, they are being searched.

