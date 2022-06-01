Want to contest panchayat poll in MP, make sure you have a flush toilet at home

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state election commission has released a set of guidelines to candidates for contesting panchayat elections in the state.

According to reports, those who have encroachment over government lands, defaulters of electricity bills and panchayat tax defaulters won’t be able to contest panchayat polls.

Continuing with the stress on Swachchh Bharat Abhiyan, an interesting condition put up by SEC, the candidates should have a flush toilet in their houses, as a prerequisite for being a candidate in these polls.

Along with this, the candidates should also have to provide information about expenses of the election. If the candidate failed to tick these boxes, then they would be disqualified from the election process. The candidates contesting elections have to submit an affidavit for the same.

Besides, councillors will also have to give information about the expenditure for the first time in the urban body elections. The expense limit for the candidates in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur has been decided of Rs 8,75,000. The expenses for remaining 12 municipal corporations has been decided at Rs 3,75,000.