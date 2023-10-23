Want Honest, Supportive MLA: Working Women

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Besides basic amenities and their safety, working women want MLA who represents their constituency to reduce corruption and work for environment protection.

Excerpts from conversation Free Press had with some of them.

No discrimination

Elected representative should not only fulfil basic needs like good roads, pure drinking water and stable electricity supply but should treat all the people equally. He should not work only for welfare of those sections of society whom he thinks would help him win the next election. He should not deprive someone of his or her rights and extend undue benefit to others.

-Babita Agrawal, university teacher

Help entrepreneurs

To help women entrepreneurs, government should simplify procedures. For instance, it is difficult for women entrepreneurs to obtain Gumashta licence needed to run any kind of business. Often, agents’ help is taken and applicants end up paying more than stipulated fee. Why can’t it be made online? Besides, it should be ensured that entrepreneurs in service industry have requisite qualifications and training. A beautician must be certified, a gym trainer must have been trained herself and so on.

-Sarita Shrivastava, beautician

Should be honest

The basic thing is that s/he should be honest. Also, s/he should help needy and should not misuse his or her powers and influence. S/he should also support women who are struggling and trying to grow and prosper. S/he should work to empower women financially. For me, women’s security is important. If, due to any emergency, I have to leave my home at midnight, I should not feel insecure. My representative should ensure that.

-Sindhu Dholpure, counsellor

Environment, jobs

He should lay down policies that improve standard of education and infrastructure of educational institutions. He should help generate employment for youths. He should bring industrial development to his constituency because industries generate employment. Then, he should try to minimise corruption in government. He should make efforts to protect environment, curb water and air pollution and preserve greenery.

-Fauzia Ul Haque, college teacher