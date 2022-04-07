Waiver of power bills worth Rs 6414 cr; CM to distribute certificates among beneficiaries in Katni district today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute certificates among beneficiaries of ‘Chief Minister’s Electricity Bills Relief Scheme -2022’, in Katni district on Thursday, as per official information.

The programme will be held at Sleemanabad, which is the first to distribute the certificates among beneficiaries of the scheme.

As many as 88 lakh electricity consumers will be benefitted by the scheme across the state whose cumulative power bills worth Rs 6414.32 crore of Covid-19 period will be waived as announced by the chief minister during the budget session of the state legislative assembly.

Energy minister Pradhumn Singh Tomar said, “Chief Minister’s Electricity Bills Relief Scheme -2022 has been implemented to clear the deferred dues of low-income household consumers due to the outbreak of Corona Pandemic in the state.

The beneficiaries include domestic consumers whose bill amount was up to Rs 100 in the month of April, 2020 and only Rs 50 per month was taken from them in the next three months (total amount of waiver is Rs 49.48 crore); Domestic consumers, whose bill amount was supposed to be Rs 100 in the month of April, 2020 but they got the bill between Rs 100 and Rs 400 in the next three months (Rs 57.25 crore).

The other beneficiaries include domestic consumers, whose bill amount in the month of April, 2020 was supposed to be Rs 400 or less and only 50% payment was taken from them even if the amount due exceeded Rs 400 in the next three months (Total waiver amount Rs 420.24).

Besides, the scheme also offers waiver of arrears up to August 31, 2020 for domestic consumers with a combined load of up to one kilowatt under order dated August 27, 2020. The total amount of waiver is Rs 4914 crore.

The consumers will not have to pay the estimated interest as well on the outstanding bills which stands at Rs 972 crore up to March, 2022.

If during the lockdown, the electricity bills payable in the months of April and May were paid by the normal due date, an additional incentive of 1 percent will be given to the consumers, which is estimated to be Rs 1.75 crore.

Under the scheme, all such domestic consumers with a combined load of up to one kilowatt, whose outstanding principal amount and surcharge amount were deferred as on 31 August 2020 will have to submit an application in a format prescribed by the electricity distribution company to take advantage of the scheme.

