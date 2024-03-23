Vypam Scam: 7 Years RI To 7 Doctors, Solver

Pixabay/ Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Court (Vyapam Case Bhopal) convicted seven doctors and sentenced them to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each. The court also awarded 7-year RI to a solver who helped PMT candidate clear the exam. Special Judge CBI (Vyapam Case Bhopal) Nitiraj Singh Sisodia Court, Bhopal, passed the order on finding them guilty of a fraud at 2009 Pre Medical Test (PMT) conducted by Vyapam. The STF had received a complaint against the clearing the exam with the help of a solver.

The candidates after clearing the exam had completed their MBBS . Those who have been convicted include Dr Prashant Meshram( Balaghat), Ajay Tegar(Morena), Anil Chauhan ( Barwani) Harikishan Jatav(Morena), Shivshankar Prasad ( Rewa), Amit Badole ( Badwani) and Sulwant Singh of Jhabua. Besides, solver Jitendra Tak has also been convicted and 7 years RI has also been awarded. Case were registered 419,420,467,468,471,120B of IPC and MP recognized examination act.

Officials Draw BMC Chief’s Ire Over C&D Waste, Garbage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Assistant health officer (AHO) and horticulture head have been served notices on Friday for dereliction of duty over dumped C&D waste (Construction and Demolition waste), garbage on central and side verge and parks. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Harendra Narain visited various areas to take stock of sanitation.

Zone-13 AHO and horticulture head have been served notices when the BMC commissioner noticed garbage near Habibganj under bridge and over bridge and park. The BMC commissioner showed dumped garbage through video conferencing to the health officers concerned and issued notices. He visited Manipuram, Habibganj Chowraha, Banskhedi, Arera Colony, Habibganj under bridge, Over Bridge and Hoshangabad road.

The BMC commissioner instructed the health officers to take horticulture officials with them and they should make visits in their zones at least twice in a week. He also expressed disappointment over dumped C&D waste, garbage in bushes of Barwadiyakalan, Nirupam Shopping Mall, Vrindavan Garden.