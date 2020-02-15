Vyapam scam: Whistleblowers want probe to focus on politicians, high profile babus

BHOPAL: Vyapam whistle blowers decided to focus the probe on politicians and other high profile bureaucrats in the Vyapam scam.
Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh took a meeting of the whistle blowers including Prashant Pandey, Dr Anand Rai, Paras Saklecha and Ashish Chaturvedi. Home minister Bala Bachchan also joined the meeting.
Presently a Special Task Force is investigating the cases related to the Vyapam scam, as left by the CBI. Till date 15 FIRs had been registered out of 197 complaints by the STF.
Sources informed that in CBI probe the names of politicians specially the then ministers and the IAS officers and others are not even questioned over the scam.
It is discussed that the SIT which had formed to investigate the scam was given the specific guideline and under which the probe was done. Latter when the investigation was handed over to the CBI the agency also followed the same path of investigations and did not extended its investigation covering the politicians and others.
Digvijaya Singh who is also a whistle blower has raised the issue on many occasions to no avail. Now after formation of the Congress government in the state, the direction of the investigation is likely to be changed.
Now it is decided that the then ministers of the particular department should be incorporated in the investigations.
Shortly the STF may register new FIRs against the ex-ministers of medical education department, transport department, forest department weight and measure department health department among others.
