Vyapam scam: Whistleblowers want probe to focus on politicians, high profile babus

BHOPAL: Vyapam whistle blowers decided to focus the probe on politicians and other high profile bureaucrats in the Vyapam scam.

Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh took a meeting of the whistle blowers including Prashant Pandey, Dr Anand Rai, Paras Saklecha and Ashish Chaturvedi. Home minister Bala Bachchan also joined the meeting.

Presently a Special Task Force is investigating the cases related to the Vyapam scam, as left by the CBI. Till date 15 FIRs had been registered out of 197 complaints by the STF.

Sources informed that in CBI probe the names of politicians specially the then ministers and the IAS officers and others are not even questioned over the scam.