Vyapam scam: Anticipatory bail of three accused rejected

BHOPAL: District and Sessions court rejected anticipatory bail of Vyapam scam accused on Thursday.
Recently, STF has lodged an FIR in 10 Vyapam related cases. Three accused had filed application for anticipatory bail. Sitaram Sharma, Hitesh Alawa, and Devashish Vishwas had filed application for anticipatory bail in Bhopal.
STF SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said, “STF opposed their anticipatory bail in court. So their anticipatory bail has been rejected. Sitaram Sharma, Hitesh Alawa, and Devashish Vishwas had filed application for anticipatory bail in Bhopal. Investigation is still on in Vyapam scam.”
Four new FIRs were registered in connection with the Vyapam scam on January 7,2020. One of them is in connection with police recruitment exam of 2013. The three other cases have been registered over fake domicile certificates related to PMT 2009 and 2010. The STF now booked 10 cases in the Vyapam case.
The alleged Vyapam scam was an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013. It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for selection of medical students and state government employees.
