Vyapam scam: Anticipatory bail of three accused rejected

BHOPAL: District and Sessions court rejected anticipatory bail of Vyapam scam accused on Thursday.

Recently, STF has lodged an FIR in 10 Vyapam related cases. Three accused had filed application for anticipatory bail. Sitaram Sharma, Hitesh Alawa, and Devashish Vishwas had filed application for anticipatory bail in Bhopal.

STF SP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said, “STF opposed their anticipatory bail in court. So their anticipatory bail has been rejected. Sitaram Sharma, Hitesh Alawa, and Devashish Vishwas had filed application for anticipatory bail in Bhopal. Investigation is still on in Vyapam scam.”