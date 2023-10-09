 MP Election 2023: Voting For Congress Means Dumping Vote In Dustbin, Says BJP Candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya
MP Election 2023: Voting For Congress Means Dumping Vote In Dustbin, Says BJP Candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya

MP Election 2023: Voting For Congress Means Dumping Vote In Dustbin, Says BJP Candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya

Vijayvargiya is the BJP candidate from Indore 1 seat for next month's Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said voting for Congress is like throwing the vote in the dustbin, drawing a sharp reaction from the opposition party which termed his remarks as an "insult" to the electorate.

Vijayvargiya is the BJP candidate from Indore 1 seat for next month's Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

"Today, the country, Madhya Pradesh and Indore need Bharatiya Janata Party. There are BJP governments in the country, state and city. What is the meaning (of) voting for Congress? Voting for Congress means throwing it (the vote) in the dustbin kept at home?" he said while speaking at a program here on Sunday night.

He said there is no point in voting for the Grand Old Party which "neither knows how to do development, nor is it concerned about the values and culture".

Reacting to Vijayvargiya's remarks, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said, "Steeped in arrogance, Vijayvargiya is frequently violating the political decorum and insulting voters. They will answer him in the upcoming assembly elections".

Congress follows the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi

Shukla said Congress follows the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi. "It is the oldest party in India which liberated the country from the British".

As per the election schedule announced on Monday, all 230 seats in MP will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

