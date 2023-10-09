"Voters In Five States Will Give Blessings To BJP": Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday reacted over the implementation of model code of conduct, following the announcement of the elections to five state starting on Nov 7, saying that the BJP will follow the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Scinida said, "Whatever decision the Election Commission has taken, we will follow that. Voting is the biggest right. I believe that the voters of all the five states will give their blessings to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for development, BJP's good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and others." Meanwhile, when asked about Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla claiming Congress will form government in four out of five states where polls are going to be held, Scindia said that there was no astrology in politics and they have to accept the public's verdict.

"I have already said that there is no astrology in politics in this world. It is the responsibility of all of us to follow the blessings of the public. I have full confidence that the BJP government will be formed in Madhya Pradesh with full majority," he added.

ECI on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all the five states.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement of poll dates at a press conference in New Delhi. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates in these states.

MP will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies

In Madhya Pradesh, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. In the 2018 elections,Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109seats. Its vote share was 41.6 per cent.

However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority after the resignations of some MLAs belonging to a faction led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who later joined the BJP. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was reinstated as the Chief Minister.

