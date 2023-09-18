Vishwakarma Scheme Will Change Lives Of Craftsmen: CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "I thank PM Narendra Modi for launching Vishwakarma Scheme on Vishwakarma Jayanti. The scheme will definitely change the lives of our craftsmen," said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the programme here on Sunday.

PM Modi launched PM Vishwakarma scheme aimed at benefitting traditional artisans and craftspeople on Sunday. The CM added that all the craftsmen were present age Vishwakarma and this scheme would open new possibilities for them.

At the programme at Ravindra Bhawan, Chief Minister Chouhan also honoured the ITI passed trainees at the state level second convocation. He added that a global skill park would be set up and the students will have a new avenue of getting skilled in new trades.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also sent his best wishes on behalf of thousands of party workers in Madhya Pradesh to PM Modi, "I would like to send him best wishes on behalf of thousands of our party workers in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma Scheme. They include carpentry; boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, hammer and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, sculptor, stone breaker, cobbler, mason (Rajmistri), basket, mate, broom maker, coir weaver, doll & toy maker (traditional), barber, garland maker, washerman, tailor, and fishing net maker.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)