 Vishwakarma Scheme Will Change Lives Of Craftsmen: CM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVishwakarma Scheme Will Change Lives Of Craftsmen: CM

Vishwakarma Scheme Will Change Lives Of Craftsmen: CM

PM Modi launched PM Vishwakarma scheme aimed at benefitting traditional artisans and craftspeople on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 05:17 AM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "I thank PM Narendra Modi for launching Vishwakarma Scheme on Vishwakarma Jayanti. The scheme will definitely change the lives of our craftsmen," said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing the programme here on Sunday.

PM Modi launched PM Vishwakarma scheme aimed at benefitting traditional artisans and craftspeople on Sunday. The CM added that all the craftsmen were present age Vishwakarma and this scheme would open new possibilities for them.

At the programme at Ravindra Bhawan, Chief Minister Chouhan also honoured the ITI passed trainees at the state level second convocation. He added that a global skill park would be set up and the students will have a new avenue of getting skilled in new trades.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also sent his best wishes on behalf of thousands of party workers in Madhya Pradesh to PM Modi, "I would like to send him best wishes on behalf of thousands of our party workers in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Eighteen traditional crafts will be covered under PM Vishwakarma Scheme. They include carpentry; boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, hammer and tool kit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, sculptor, stone breaker, cobbler, mason (Rajmistri), basket, mate, broom maker, coir weaver, doll & toy maker (traditional), barber, garland maker, washerman, tailor, and fishing net maker.

Read Also
Absence Of Digvijaya Singh's Photo From Congress Posters Means MP Of 2003 Was In Era Of Corruption":...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Needs Technical Cadre, But Has Many Questions

Police Needs Technical Cadre, But Has Many Questions

Vande Bharat Train: ‘Teething Problems Will Be Resolved Soon’

Vande Bharat Train: ‘Teething Problems Will Be Resolved Soon’

Bhopal: CM Inaugurates Ladli Behana Awas Yojana

Bhopal: CM Inaugurates Ladli Behana Awas Yojana

‘Vikram, Pragyan Unlikely To Wake Up At Sunrise On Moon’

‘Vikram, Pragyan Unlikely To Wake Up At Sunrise On Moon’

Golden Jubilee Celebration And Alumni Meet Of 1973 Batch Of GMC Doctors Present Evergreen Hindi Film...

Golden Jubilee Celebration And Alumni Meet Of 1973 Batch Of GMC Doctors Present Evergreen Hindi Film...