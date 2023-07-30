Viral Video: Vet Caught Demanding Bribe From Farmer To Alter His Buffalo's Post-Mortem Report

FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A veterinary officer was allegedly caught on camera demanding bribe of Rs 2500 from a farmer in exchange for altering his buffalo's post-mortem report in Bhind on Sunday. When the farmer tried to negotiate, the officer can also be heard saying that "Wait, you will have to pay Rs 5000 to even patwari, then what will you do?"

A viral video capturing the whole incident is taking rounds on social media, where the veterinarian is clearly seen demanding bribe.

The farmer named Kalyan Singh Rajawat's buffalo fell into a well, resulting in its death. Seeking compensation for the loss, Singh contacted Dr Bhupendra Bhadoria, Block Veterinary Officer at Mehgaon.

The veterinarian allegedly manipulated the compensation process. Bhadoria is accused of accepting INR 2,500 from Kalyan Singh in exchange for altering the post-mortem report to indicate that the buffalo died due to electrocution from overhead power lines, instead of the actual incident of falling into the well. This modification would make Kalyan eligible for higher compensation.

An unidentified individual present at the scene recorded the conversation on their mobile phone and later shared the video on social media platforms.

The authorities have taken notice of the video and initiated an investigation into the alleged corruption. R S Bhadoria, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, has sought an explanation from Bhupendra Bhadoria.

Further action, including potential suspension, will be taken based on the investigation's findings.

