 Viral Video: Power Cut Forces MP Doctor To Treat Patients Under Mobile Torchlight At Dindori Dist Hospital
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
FP Photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor in Dindori had to treat his patients under the torchlight of his phone in absence of power in the district hospital. The video is now doing rounds on social media, throwing light on the sorry state of health infrastructure of Madhya pradesh.

Dindori district hospital is the government-cure-centre to people of different sections of society. However, it seems to be neglected by the administration as the doctors are left with no choice but to adapt themselves with the shortcomings of the hospital.

In the video tweeted by Kashif Kakvi-- an independent journalist, the doctor can be seen being expert at working in dim light and even the patients are also used to electricity cut.

