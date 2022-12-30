e-Paper Get App
Viral video: MP youths fire gunshots at kid's birthday party

The footage is believed to be from the Gola ka Mandir residential area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a party amp up the cheer and celebration with gunshots has gone viral on social media. It was during a birthday celebration, allegedly from the Gola ka Mandir residential area of Madhya Pradesh that some youths fiercely fired guns.

Watch video:

In the video, youths were seen cutting the birthday cake of a child. During then, some took to celebrate with a mouser gun, 12-bore guns, and bullets. As the video went viral, the police team engaged in verifying the place and youth involved in the incident.

The police team is looking into the matter and working to get the accused arrested. Police said unless strict action is taken in such cases, these harsh firings wouldn't stop.

