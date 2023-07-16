 Viral Video: 6 Booked For Thrashing 3 Men In MP's Narmadapuram
Viral Video: 6 Booked For Thrashing 3 Men In MP's Narmadapuram

In the video, a group of persons can be seen beating up three half-naked men with sticks.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons were booked for allegedly thrashing three half-naked men in Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which went viral on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on July 13 in Javli village, some 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, Makhannagar police station in charge Praveen Kumar said.

"The three had allegedly misbehaved with the villagers. A complaint was filed in connection with the incident on Friday," he said.

Six persons have been booked for rioting, criminal intimidation and other offences, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh said.

