Viral Spiral: Bhopalites mixed reactions to fresh lockdown

BHOPAL: People have diverse opinions on whether another lockdown is needed in view of sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the city. Some say lockdown is not a solution, what needed is that everyone should take precautions to keep the disease at bay.

On the other hand, some are for complete lockdown for at least 15 days, so that people do not venture out of their homes unnecessarily.

Chitra Singh, professor

How many times will we lockdown our city? It is not a solution. People will have to understand their social responsibility. It is our responsibility rather than that of the government. People will have to understand that we are facing a pandemic and we have to protect ourselves as well as our family from the virus by taking all the necessary precautions.

Sudhir Aazad, filmmaker

Lockdown is not an option. In fact, it will worsen the condition of the poor. Now, at least, they are earning and feeding their families. Initially people were very scared of coronavirus and were taking the threat seriously. But now it is not so. It is like jumping the red light when traffic cops are not around. We need to change this approach. People will have to become self-disciplined to control the deadly virus.

Sarita Shrivastava, president, Bhopal Beauty Parlour Association

The number of Covid patients is increasing day by day but people are no longer afraid of contracting the disease. As the lockdown ended, they started venturing out of their homes unnecessarily. They started thinking that unlock means the threat of the disease has disappeared. I think the city should be placed under lockdown for at least 7-10 days to drill sense into the minds of such people.