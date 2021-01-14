Violence in Madhya Pradesh pre-planned, political and not communal: APCR

Bhopal: The recently violent incidents in Chandankhedi Indore, Ujjain and Mandsaur districts were pre-planned and political rather than communal in nature. These charges were made by the fact finding team of The Association of Protection of Civil Rights (APCR).

Convener of the APCR and Supreme Court lawyer, Ehtesham Hashmi said on Thursday that a fact finding team had visited Chandankhedi in Indore, Ujjain and Dorana in Mandsaur district. ‘We have collected a lot of evidence related to violence and targeting of people from a specific religion. We will be releasing the report in New Delhi next week,’ said Hashmi.

It was a well orchestrated violence with a common pattern spread across three districts, he added.

The people we met said that they have been living in harmony since ages but groups of youths came from other places and raised slogans of hate in minority dominated areas. They ‘brutally attacked’ people and animals in presence of police and district administration and we have all the videos and evidence, he added.

Convener of the APCR said that FIRs will be filed against police personnel and people who took part in violence very soon.