Villagers Rescue Fierce Leopard Cub From Well In MP's Ratlam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiny yet fierce leopard cub was found roaming on the playground in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Thursday. The cub had fallen into a well and was rescued by a group of local villagers on Wednesday night.

It was kept in a nearby Anganwadi centre for the night with one villager manning the centre. The cub has been handed over to the Forest Department officials. It was discovered in Gadhigamna village of Bajna area of ​​Ratlam district.

According to information, on Wednesday night, a group of teenagers from a nearby village found a three-months old leopard cub in an open well. The open well was situated approximately eight kilometers from the main village and was surrounded by foliage. It is speculated that, the cub might have been walking with its mother, when it tripped and fell into the well.

The youths, seeing the cub struggle, threw a fishing net into the well which caught the cub. The little leopard was rescued and was fed milk. The cub was kept in the nearby anganwadi centre for the night. On villager was on duty, manning the centre so the cub does not escape. Early on Thursday morning, forest department officials were handed over the cub. The cub is said to be three-months old and will be freed into the jungle.