 Villagers Rescue Fierce Leopard Cub From Well In MP's Ratlam
The cub was kept in a nearby anganwadi centre for the night with one villager manning the centre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiny yet fierce leopard cub was found roaming on the playground in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Thursday. The cub had fallen into a well and was rescued by a group of local villagers on Wednesday night.

It was kept in a nearby Anganwadi centre for the night with one villager manning the centre. The cub has been handed over to the Forest Department officials. It was discovered in Gadhigamna village of Bajna area of ​​Ratlam district.

