‘Vikas Parv’ Creates  atmosphere of development in the state, Says MP CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Vikas Parv is creating an atmosphere of development in the state. Many construction works have been done for expansion of public facilities. Along with this, better implementation of public welfare schemes is being done.

This message of development should reach the common people. Bhoomi-pujans are being done for many works in Vikas Parv at different places of the state and completed works are being dedicated. There should be maximum participation of people's representatives and administrative staff in the Vikas Parv. Soon, the report card of the development works done in the state will be placed before the general public. Chief Minister Chouhan said that I am busy day and night in public service. Hence, hard work is also expected from the administrative staff.

Everyone Has To Participate In The Activities Of Vikas Parv

Chief Minister Chouhan was holding discussion with collectors and public representatives through video conference from Samatva Bhavan regarding the Vikas Parv which started in the state from July 16. Chief Minister Chouhan said that everyone has to participate in the activities of Vikas Parv. The Chief Minister said that the general public should be informed that works have been done on a wide scale in different areas in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh has broken records in many works. The work of construction of roads, water, electricity, school buildings and implementation of schemes is going on unabated. Chief Minister Chouhan instructed that in the activities of Vikas Parv, the work of distribution of pattas should also be done in urban and rural areas. Different programmes should be outlined for urban and rural areas. Distribution of pattas, legalization of illegal colonies, foundation laying of approved roads etc. should be done in the presence of common people under Mukhyamantri Awasiya Bhu-Adhikar Yojna. Citizens should be aware of how Madhya Pradesh was before the year 2003 and how it is now. Progress can be gauged from this comparative status only.

Activities Of Vikas Parv In These Districts Are Commendable

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the activities of Vikas Parv are best in Ujjain, Dhar, Barwani, Sheopur. Other districts are also working. Today itself, development works worth more than Rs 4 thousand 825 crores have been dedicated and bhoomi-pujan conducted in Narsinghpur district.

Don’t Let Manure/Fertilizer Be A Problem

Chief Minister Chouhan also sought information regarding the work of procurement of moong and urad in the districts. He instructed that there should be no delay in payment to the farmers. The Chief Minister instructed that there should not be any problem of manure and fertilizers in the districts. No such complaints have been received so far, but complaints should not be received in future also and farmers should continue to get fertilizers and manure on time. Chief Minister Chouhan said that the amount released for urban development has to be allocated at the district level. Attention should also be paid to timely repair of roads damaged due to rain. In the VC, the collectors told that the information about the Ladli Bahna Senas made under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana has been uploaded on the portal. Initiative has been taken to train the members of Ladli Bahna Sena.

Chief Minister Chouhan urged MLAs and MPs and other public representatives to establish dialogue with the members of Ladli Bahna and encourage them. New registrations will be done in Ladli Bahna Yojana from coming 25th July. New eligible Bahnas will start getting the amount of the scheme from the month of September. MLA Rampal Singh, senior officials were present in the meeting.

