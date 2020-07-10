Vikas Dubey encounter leaves Ujjain cops high and dry

The encounter of Vikas Dubey has left the state police clueless. They now have to set up a new line of investigation to establish his “presence” in the state.
The Ujjain police had handed over Dubey to UP police on Thursday, but before that, the cops had interrogated him at their level. Hours later, early on Friday, he was encountered by UP police near Bhoti.
Ujjain police had tried to verify the people and place(s) where he was hiding, but none of the information seems to be correct.
It was assumed that MP police would be quizzing Vikas or would seek UP police help to gather information on his travel history, including his ‘appearance’ here in the state. But all that is now history.
However, retired officials told Free Press the Ujjain police had followed the police manual procedure and it was based on ‘not to involve in the case’. If the police had presented him in the court before handing him over to UP police, they could have registered Dubey in their records, but that was not the case.
Earlier it was claimed that Dubey was in Faridabad and had reached Ujjain after travelling through Rajasthan cities but in reality it was a ‘shadow ploy’. He had reached MP much earlier and later visited Ujjain.
Dubey was “not carrying” any mobile phone and hence Ujjain police could not decode his cell truths. It is interesting how “without possessing’ a mobile phone, Dubey had contacted several persons and they subsequently helped him reach Ujjain from Kanpur. It is even more intriguing as the cops have still not been able to decipher by what means he reached Ujjain.