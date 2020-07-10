Vikas Dubey encounter leaves Ujjain cops high and dry

The encounter of Vikas Dubey has left the state police clueless. They now have to set up a new line of investigation to establish his “presence” in the state.

The Ujjain police had handed over Dubey to UP police on Thursday, but before that, the cops had interrogated him at their level. Hours later, early on Friday, he was encountered by UP police near Bhoti.

Ujjain police had tried to verify the people and place(s) where he was hiding, but none of the information seems to be correct.

It was assumed that MP police would be quizzing Vikas or would seek UP police help to gather information on his travel history, including his ‘appearance’ here in the state. But all that is now history.