 Vijayadashami 2024: Shastra Puja Celebrated Across The State; IG, DIG Offer Prayers In Gwalior; Maa Kali Havan Held In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVijayadashami 2024: Shastra Puja Celebrated Across The State; IG, DIG Offer Prayers In Gwalior; Maa Kali Havan Held In Ujjain

Vijayadashami 2024: Shastra Puja Celebrated Across The State; IG, DIG Offer Prayers In Gwalior; Maa Kali Havan Held In Ujjain

Public representatives and senior administrative officials participated in the ceremony, dressed in traditional attire of dhoti and kurta.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain/Gwalior: Vijayadashami marks the triumph of good over evil as as Maa Durga destroyed Mahishasur and Lord Ram killed demon Ravana after a long battle. As a result, Shastra Puja (weapon worship) is performed to honour weapons as symbols of strength and protection.

CM Mohan Yadav, senior administrative officials, police personnel, and public representatives participated in rituals at various locations. The statewide ceremonies included traditional prayers and havan, followed by greetings exchanged to mark the festive day.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Shastra Puja On Dussehra, Dedicates Ceremony To Devi...
article-image

Shastra Puja in Ujjain

In Ujjain, Shastra Puja was held at the police line on Dewas Road. Senior officials, including MP Anil Firojiya, MLAs, and local leaders, performed the rituals in traditional attire.

FPJ Shorts
‘My Family Calls Me An Extension Of Raavan’: GHKKPM’s Vihaan Verma On Being Born On Dasshera (Exclusive)
‘My Family Calls Me An Extension Of Raavan’: GHKKPM’s Vihaan Verma On Being Born On Dasshera (Exclusive)
FPIs Selling Did Not Impact Indian Stock Market Much As DIIs Come To The Rescue
FPIs Selling Did Not Impact Indian Stock Market Much As DIIs Come To The Rescue
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Clinical Anxiety: Key Signs & Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder To Watch Out For
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Clinical Anxiety: Key Signs & Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder To Watch Out For
Mumbai: Amid Rains, People Throng For Both Sena Factions' Dussehra Melava, Aaditya Thackeray To Address At Shivaji Park; VIDEO
Mumbai: Amid Rains, People Throng For Both Sena Factions' Dussehra Melava, Aaditya Thackeray To Address At Shivaji Park; VIDEO

The ceremony involved offering prayers to Goddess Kali and conducting a havan. Weapons were worshipped, followed by an aarti dedicated to Goddess Ambe. Public figures extended festive greetings, wishing peace and prosperity to all citizens.

Read Also
'Maharaj' Jyotiraditya Scindia Offers Special Dussehra Prayers In Royal Attire In Gwalior (WATCH...
article-image

Police Department organizes Shastra Puja in Gwalior

In Gwalior, the police department organized Shastra Puja at the DRP police line. Senior police officials, including IG Arvind Saxena, DIG Amit Sanghi, and SSP Dharmveer Singh, participated along with public representatives like Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha and MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha.

The event featured traditional weapon and vehicle worship, followed by ceremonial gunfire. Leaders and officials extended Dussehra greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to tackling societal challenges and maintaining law and order.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also offered special dussehra prayers. Scindia adorned the royal attire for the same.

Read Also
MP Weather Updates: Clammy October Weather Shows Signs Of Rainfall; Many District May Witness It In...
article-image

CM organised Shastra Puja at his residence

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also performed Shastra Puja at his residence in the capital city of Bhopal. On the occasion of Dussehra, he prayed for the welfare of the state and the public. The state government has dedicated this year's Shastra Pujan programme to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, honouring her legacy of women empowerment and exemplary governance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vijayadashami 2024: Shastra Puja Celebrated Across The State; IG, DIG Offer Prayers In Gwalior; Maa...

Vijayadashami 2024: Shastra Puja Celebrated Across The State; IG, DIG Offer Prayers In Gwalior; Maa...

'Maharaj' Jyotiraditya Scindia Offers Special Dussehra Prayers In Royal Attire In Gwalior (WATCH...

'Maharaj' Jyotiraditya Scindia Offers Special Dussehra Prayers In Royal Attire In Gwalior (WATCH...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Shastra Puja On Dussehra, Dedicates Ceremony To Devi...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Shastra Puja On Dussehra, Dedicates Ceremony To Devi...

MP October 12 Weather Update: One Last Rain Spell Across 37 Districts Likely On Dussehra Before...

MP October 12 Weather Update: One Last Rain Spell Across 37 Districts Likely On Dussehra Before...

Bhopal Street Food Special: From Cheesy Korean Hot Dogs To Soul-Satisfying Chole Bhature, 7 Must-Try...

Bhopal Street Food Special: From Cheesy Korean Hot Dogs To Soul-Satisfying Chole Bhature, 7 Must-Try...