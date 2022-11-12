Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Yash’s ton fails to get victory for MP

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh team has lost the first match in 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 tournament against Jammu and Kashmir. Despite MP’s Yash Dubey scoring a century with 121 runs, the J&K team won the match by two wickets at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

The J&K team won the toss and decided to bowl first. Madhya Pradesh got off to a good start with Yash Dubey, but after a score of 132, they only made seven runs and lost three wickets. MPCA’s star player Rajat Patidar came to the rescue on the fifth number and handled the inning. Although Saransh Jain failed to put up a good show with the bat, he played a spectacular game with the ball, taking two crucial wickets for the team.

At the end of the first innings, MP managed to score 342 runs in 50 overs but J&K won by two wickets with four balls left and a score of 346.

The skipper of MP squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy was Bhopal’s Aditya Shrivastava. Aditya had also led MP’s Ranji Trophy team, which won. MP’s next match will be against Odisha on November 15 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 is being organised from November 12 to December 2 with 38 teams competing in 136 matches across five Indian cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, and Kolkata. The knockout games will be hosted in Ahmedabad.