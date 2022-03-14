Vidisha: Three teens drown, CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies of two youths have been fished, while a hunt for the third one is underway, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at a picnic spot near Udaigiri dam situated on Bais River on Sunday.

The trio youth aged between 15-17 were taking a bath when they drowned in an attempt to save each other.

Acting on information, police with help of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a rescue operation on Sunday evening, but it had to be halted because of darkness.

The rescue operation was resumed on Monday morning. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Bhopal too joined the rescue operation.

According to reports, bodies of two of the youths were fished out, till filing this report. The rescue operation was continued for the third youth.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each deceased’s family.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:52 PM IST