 8-year-old boy who fell into 60-feet deep borewell dies in Vidisha
The boy had fallen into the open borewell while playing on the farm

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Five excavator machines were called |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The eight-year-old boy, who fell into an a 60-feet borewell in Vidisha, died after struggling for 22 hours.

The boy named Lokesh had fallen into the open borewell while playing on Kharkheri farm of Vidisha district on Tuesday.

Police force, SDRF and NDRF and doctors rushed to the spot. Arrangements were made to ensure oxygen supply inside the borewell. Night-vision cameras were installed to monitor the child. Five excavator machines were called.

The rescue operation that continued for 22 hours, unfortunately could not save him.

ASP Sameer Yadav told Free Press that the boy is identified as Lokesh (8) son of Dinesh Ahirwar. He was playing in the agriculture field when he accidently fell in the opened borewell at around 11 am, when he fell in the borewell accidentally.

On Wednesday morning at around 11.45 am the rescue team took out the boy from the borewell and he was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared the boy dead, after observations.

