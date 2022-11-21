Vidisha: 3rd MP State Ranking Tennis Tourney begins at Springfield World School

FP Photo

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The 3rd MP State Ranking Tennis Tournament, being organised under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, began at Springfield World School on Monday.

The tournament will continue till Saturday in which 150 players are participating.

According to school authorities, tennis players from Indore, Bhopal, Mhow, Sagar, Gwalior, Vidisha, Raisen, Khandwa, Jabalpur and Betul are participating. The inaugural ceremony was held on Monday in which Umashankar Bhargava was invited as the chief guest, while Vidisha collector Sandeep Dongre, Vidisha Cricket Association president Govind Rathi and others were also present.

Tennis matches will take place Under-12 boys’ category, Under-14 boys’ category, Under-18 boys’ category, men’s singles and doubles matches as well as Under-14 girls’ category. The prize money of Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to the winners.

On the first day of the tournament, Nitin Tukral from Vidisha beat Mohit Chandel by 9-4, while Alok Hajare got the better of Dipendra Rawat by 9-1. Jabalpur lad Harneet defeated Omprakash Tiwari by 9-1.