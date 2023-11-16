Videos Showing Monetary Transactions Of Union Minister Tomar’s Son Whether BJP’s Interests Are Bigger Than Country: Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath has taken a dig at BJP over alleged viral videos involving Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar's son that show monetary transactions worth crores of rupees.

Nath demanded an immediate probe and questioned whether party’s interests were bigger than that of the country. "I want to know from BJP’s top leadership whether interest of party and family comes first for them.

Three videos of son of Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar have surfaced. The matter, which allegedly started with transaction of Rs 100 crore, has now reached Rs 10,000 crore," Nath wrote in a post on X.

Nath claimed that there was a connection with drug trade and Canada in the latest video for which he demanded an investigation. He also criticised BJP's national leadership for maintaining silence on the issue.