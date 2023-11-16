 Videos Showing Monetary Transactions Of Union Minister Tomar’s Son Whether BJP’s Interests Are Bigger Than Country: Nath
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVideos Showing Monetary Transactions Of Union Minister Tomar’s Son Whether BJP’s Interests Are Bigger Than Country: Nath

Videos Showing Monetary Transactions Of Union Minister Tomar’s Son Whether BJP’s Interests Are Bigger Than Country: Nath

Demands probe

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 01:57 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath has taken a dig at BJP over alleged viral videos involving Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar's son that show monetary transactions worth crores of rupees.

Nath demanded an immediate probe and questioned whether party’s interests were bigger than that of the country. "I want to know from BJP’s top leadership whether interest of party and family comes first for them.

Three videos of son of Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar have surfaced. The matter, which allegedly started with transaction of Rs 100 crore, has now reached Rs 10,000 crore," Nath wrote in a post on X.

Nath claimed that there was a connection with drug trade and Canada in the latest video for which he demanded an investigation. He also criticised BJP's national leadership for maintaining silence on the issue.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: BJP Ministers Face Tough Electoral Challenges In Madhya Pradesh
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2018 Assembly Polls: 15 Voted In Deendayal Nagar, Less Than 50% Polling Was Recorded In 111 Booths...

2018 Assembly Polls: 15 Voted In Deendayal Nagar, Less Than 50% Polling Was Recorded In 111 Booths...

Videos Showing Monetary Transactions Of Union Minister Tomar’s Son Whether BJP’s Interests Are...

Videos Showing Monetary Transactions Of Union Minister Tomar’s Son Whether BJP’s Interests Are...

MP Election 2023: BJP, Congress Make Plans For Voting In Their Core Areas

MP Election 2023: BJP, Congress Make Plans For Voting In Their Core Areas

MP Election 2023: Campaigning Over, Focus Shifts To Brining Voters To Polling Booths

MP Election 2023: Campaigning Over, Focus Shifts To Brining Voters To Polling Booths

Madhya Pradesh: Polling Booths Inspected In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Polling Booths Inspected In Satna