 VIDEO: Van Explodes During Gas Refilling In Jabalpur, Massive Fire Erupts Causing Traffic Jam 
The explosion also created a huge traffic jam on the busy road for several hours. The incident took place near the Madhotal police station area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Van Explodes During Gas Refilling In Jabalpur, Massive Fire Erupts Causing Traffic Jam  | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A terrifying incident was reported in Jabalpur, when a Maruti van caught fire and exploded during gas refilling. The blast caused a massive fire, causing panic and chaos among passersby on the Katangi Bypass road on Monday night. Fortunately, no casualty was reported.

The explosion also created a huge traffic jam on the busy road for several hours. The incident took place near the Madhotal police station area. Witnesses reported that the fire spread rapidly after the explosion. The van was completely destroyed after being engulfed in fire.

Fire brigade and emergency services rushed to the spot to control the situation and clear the traffic. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, but the incident has raised concerns about safety during gas refilling operations. 

At present, the matter is being investigated to discover the reason behind the fire.

MP Updates: Two Burnt Alive As Truck Catches Fire In Shivpuri; Government Gives Consent On DA Of...
article-image

Incidents of fire in vehicles frequent

Fire in vehicles has become a frequent incident for the state. A week ago on October 30, two people were burnt alive inside a burning truck in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. The deceased were the driver and his assistant who were transporting onions from Bijapur (in Karnataka) to Faridabad (in Haryana).

In an another incident on October 15, a parked passenger bus suddenly caught fire at Gwalior's Pandav bus stand. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

