 Video: Two Youths Swept Away While Crossing Flooded Bridge In Ashoknagar; Swim To Safety
Due to continuous heavy rain, rivers and streams are overflowing, making it hard to cross bridges safely.

Updated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 10:46 AM IST
article-image

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were swept away along with their bike while crossing a flooded bridge in Ashoknagar on Wednesday. The whole incident was captured in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

In the video, both youths can be seen struggling to save themselves along with their bike, but due to the strong flow of water, they were unable to hold on and were swept away. They then attempted to swim their way to safety.

Watch the video below :-

article-image

The two, identified as Manoj Kevat and Anil Kevat, were swept away along with their bike while crossing a flooded bridge near Pilighata and Khaijra Atari in Shahdora Tehsil, Shivpuri district, on Wednesday evening.

According to information, the bike lost control and they were dragged by the strong current. Despite their efforts, they couldn't control the bike and were pulled off the bridge. The main thing might be about saving their bike.

Luckily, both youths knew how to swim and managed to get out of the water safely. Later, the local police, led by Narendra Tripathi, arrived at the scene and placed police personnel to prevent more such incidents.

