 Video: Scout Guide Vice President Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Over Inaction In Principal's Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVideo: Scout Guide Vice President Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Over Inaction In Principal's Bribery Case

Video: Scout Guide Vice President Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Over Inaction In Principal's Bribery Case

A video of the incident was recorded, in which the man can be seen pouring kerosene filled in a water bottle water, on himself.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A man attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself at the District Panchayat office on Friday in Ashoknagar. He was angry on lack actions taken against a school principal, for his bribery cases since five years.

A video of the incident was recorded, in which the man can be seen pouring kerosene filled in a water bottle water, on himself.

Watch the video below :-

Read Also
E-Rickshaw & Auto Drivers Perform Dangerous Stunts On Main Road Near Gwalior IG Office; Video Goes...
article-image

A police officer present at the scene quickly intervened, snatching the petrol bottle from the man. Despite this, the man, identified as Ranjit Shakya, tried to ignite himself with a lighter, but the officer managed to take it away as well, preventing a tragedy.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Takes Major Steps To Guarantee Hygienic Meals For Passengers; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: Western Railway Takes Major Steps To Guarantee Hygienic Meals For Passengers; Check Details Inside
BGT 2024-25: Cameron Green Doubtful For Test Series Against Team India Due To Back Injury
BGT 2024-25: Cameron Green Doubtful For Test Series Against Team India Due To Back Injury
'CCTV Mandatory in Schools': CBSE Releases New Guidelines for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025
'CCTV Mandatory in Schools': CBSE Releases New Guidelines for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025
Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns After 13 Years; Company Issues Official Announcement
Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns After 13 Years; Company Issues Official Announcement

Ranjit Shakya, a former cricketer and vice president of the Scout Guide, was reportedly frustrated with the lack of action against a school principal, Mahendra Singh Raghuvanshi, of the Model School.

He claimed that the principal took money from people, even for small things.

Read Also
Video Viral: Youth Caught Peeing At Bhopal's Upper Lake-- Which Caters To City's 25% Needs Of...
article-image

He had filed an RTI five years ago, revealing a scam involving lakhs of rupees. Ranjit had complained about 62 points regarding the matter, but the district administration, led by CEO Dr. Neha Jain, investigated only 5 points, leaving him dissatisfied.

After the incident, a crowd gathered, and Nayab Tehsildar Mayank Tiwari arrived to calm the situation. Ranjit was then taken to the office of CEO Dr. Neha Jain, who assured him that a full investigation into all 62 points would be conducted within a week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal,...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 27: Power To Remain Disrupted In Hoshangabad Road, Sagar Royal,...

Bhopal-Jodhpur Express Among 5 Major Trains Cancelled Due To Signaling Work In Jabalpur; Check Dates...

Bhopal-Jodhpur Express Among 5 Major Trains Cancelled Due To Signaling Work In Jabalpur; Check Dates...

Video: Scout Guide Vice President Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Over Inaction In Principal's...

Video: Scout Guide Vice President Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Over Inaction In Principal's...

MP Updates: Mother, Daughter Electrocuted To Death At Under-Constructed PM Janman Yojana House;...

MP Updates: Mother, Daughter Electrocuted To Death At Under-Constructed PM Janman Yojana House;...

E-Rickshaw & Auto Drivers Perform Dangerous Stunts On Main Road Near Gwalior IG Office; Video Goes...

E-Rickshaw & Auto Drivers Perform Dangerous Stunts On Main Road Near Gwalior IG Office; Video Goes...