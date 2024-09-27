Video: Scout Guide Vice President Attempts Self-Immolation In Protest Over Inaction In Principal's Bribery Case

Ashok Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A man attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself at the District Panchayat office on Friday in Ashoknagar. He was angry on lack actions taken against a school principal, for his bribery cases since five years.

A video of the incident was recorded, in which the man can be seen pouring kerosene filled in a water bottle water, on himself.

#WATCH | MP: Man Attempts Self-Immolation By Pouring Petrol On Himself At Ashok Nagar's Panchayat Office Over Frustration With Incomplete Investigation Of A School Principal's Alleged Financial Scam#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/IgktAXZ7JQ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 27, 2024

A police officer present at the scene quickly intervened, snatching the petrol bottle from the man. Despite this, the man, identified as Ranjit Shakya, tried to ignite himself with a lighter, but the officer managed to take it away as well, preventing a tragedy.

Ranjit Shakya, a former cricketer and vice president of the Scout Guide, was reportedly frustrated with the lack of action against a school principal, Mahendra Singh Raghuvanshi, of the Model School.

He claimed that the principal took money from people, even for small things.

He had filed an RTI five years ago, revealing a scam involving lakhs of rupees. Ranjit had complained about 62 points regarding the matter, but the district administration, led by CEO Dr. Neha Jain, investigated only 5 points, leaving him dissatisfied.

After the incident, a crowd gathered, and Nayab Tehsildar Mayank Tiwari arrived to calm the situation. Ranjit was then taken to the office of CEO Dr. Neha Jain, who assured him that a full investigation into all 62 points would be conducted within a week.