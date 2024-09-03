 VIDEO: School Accountant Tied & Thrashed By Youths After Failing To Deliver On Job Promise
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
The accused accountant tied-up in Guna | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An education department accountant was tied up and thrashed by locals in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media platforms.

The accountant had promised jobs and had taken Rs 50 thousand from three unemployed youths from residing in the district and when he could not deliver on his promise, they rounded him up and thrashed him.

Watch the video here:-

No official complaint filed yet: Police

According to information, the man tied-up is identified as Ajay Sharma, who works as an accountant at the higher secondary school in Mrigavas in the district. In 2023, vacancies for guards at the same school opened up. In regards to this, three youths talked to Sharma and asked him to help them secure the jobs. For the jobs, Sharma took Rs 50,000 as bribe from each and told them to wait. Later, the vacancies were filled up and the youths did not secure any job.

Angered, the youths asked Sharma to return the money he took. Out of the Rs 1.5 Lakh Sharma took, he managed to return only Rs 67,000. When asked for the rest of the money, he started making excuses and delaying the payment. When Sharma did not pay the youths back, they rounded him up, tied him to a pole and thrashed him.

According to police, no official complaint has been registered by any of the parties.

