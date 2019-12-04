Video of MP minister dancing on Bollywood number goes viral

Bhopal: An alleged video of women and child welfare minister Imerti Devi dancing on the popular Bollywood number 'rana ji mujhko maaf karna galti mahre se ho gai' has gone viral on social media, on Wednesday.

The minister has been under media’s spotlight for various reasons. However, now she is in light for her alleged dance.

According to a source the video allegedly pertains to a family function. Earlier she had asked AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia be appointed as a MP PCC president, and stated, “He is like god for me.”

She also made controversial statement on distribution of eggs in Aganwadi centres. The minister also courted controversy by saying "There is nothing wrong in cooking inside a toilet. You should understand that if a partition exists between a toilet and kitchen, there is nothing wrong in preparing food.” She made this statement when it came to fore that the toilet of an Anganwadi centre in Karera, Shivpuri is being used as a makeshift kitchen.