VIDEO: MLA Pritam Lodhi Threatens Resignation After Harassment & Casteist Remarks By Home Guard Soldier In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Pichhore constituency MLA Pritam Lodhi from in Gwalior district, has shared a video announcing his intention to resign from his legislative position. The video surfaced the social media platform X (Twitter) on Sunday.

In the video, Lodhi accuses certain individuals of harassing him and his supporters, spreading false information, and targeting him. He expressed his frustration, stating that he is so troubled by these actions that he is considering stepping down.

According to information, the video by the MLA was triggered by an incident that occurred in the Salora village which comes under the jurisdiction of Mayapur police station in the district.

MLA Preetam Lodhi From Pichhore Constituency Has Threatened To Resign Citing Harassment And Targeting Of Him And His Supporters

Derogatory casteist remarks towards the MLA by a Home Guard Soldier

The incident occurred when Amit, was traveling from his village, Salora, towards the valley when he was stopped by Ravindra Lodhi from Richhora and his two accomplices. They attempted to rob Amit under the pretense of asking for petrol. However, Amit’s relatives arrived and apprehended Ravindra, while the other two fled. Villagers then tied Ravindra to an electric pole and called Dial-100.

When the Dial-100 driver and Home Guard soldier Surendra Chauhan arrived, Chauhan beat Ravindra, hurling insults at MLA Pritam Lodhi and making casteist remarks. The villagers recorded this incident and protested against Chauhan's actions.

Action taken against the Home Guard Soldier

Following the video's widespread circulation, the police took immediate action, reassigning the Home Guard soldier to headquarters and removing the Dial-100 driver involved.