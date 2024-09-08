 VIDEO: Miscreants Thrash Hotel Manager For Denying Room Without Authentic ID In Jabalpur; 4 Arrested, Paraded In Public 
They dragged the manager into the street, brutally assaulted him, and recorded the incident on video. The video was later shared on Instagram, which led the police to take action.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Miscreants Thrash Hotel Manager For Denying Room Without Authentic ID In Jabalpur; 4 Arrested, Paraded In Public  | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A hotel manager was thrashed in the middle of a road by a group of miscreants after he denied providing a room without an authentic identity card in Jabalpur. They also made a video of the altercation and made it viral on social media, the police confirmed on Sunday.

According to information, the accused Sonu Tiwari visited a hotel to book a room. However, the manager, Manjeet, refused to provide him a room because Sonu had a local ID. This led to a heated argument, but Sonu left at that moment. 

The next day, Sonu returned with a group of friends and confronted the hotel manager, leading to a violent altercation. They dragged the manager into the street, brutally assaulted him, and recorded the incident on video. The video was later shared on Instagram, which led the police to take action.

Garha Police Station in-charge Nilesh Dohre said the incident took place near Supatal Lake, at a hotel named C Rock. The hotel's manager, Manjeet Singroule, got into a dispute with a man named Sonu Tiwari.

Later, four accused were arrested in a dramatic, film-like operation. To set an example, the Jabalpur’s Garha police not only arrested the culprits but also paraded them in public and 

Based on the victim's complaint, the police were already searching for the accused. The viral video caught the attention of senior officials, and the investigation quickly identified the attackers. All four accused were arrested.

