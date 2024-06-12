VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At IOC Warehouse On Morena-Jaora Road; Smoke Visible From 2Kms Away

MP: Massive Fire Engulf CNG Pipeline Warehouse In Morena (WATCH) | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A huge fire broke out at a warehouse of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at Morena-Jaora road on Wednesday noon.

The fire was so intense that the smoke was visible from about 2 kilometres away, prompting the fire-brigade team to rush to the spot and control the fire.

As many six employees were present in the warehouse, where raw material of CNG pipeline was stored, at the time of fire.

The incident was captured in a video which shows the huge black clouds of smoke covering the sky.

According to information, more than 6 employees of Indian Oil were present in the warehouse at the time of incident. As soon as they saw smoke coming out from the pipes kept in the ground, they went closer to check. After witnessing flames, they immediately informed the police and fire department.

As many as three fire engines from Morena and one from Jaora reached the spot and were successful in putting off the fire completely. By the time fire could be controlled, the entire warehouse had been turned into ashes.

District’s administrative officials have also reached the spot. As per Jaora SDOP Nitin Baghel, that Indian Oil Company, which lays CNG pipeline in the area, had rented the premises to keep the materials used in the process.

All the goods have been destroyed making a huge loss. Information regarding casualties is not yet certain. Such fire incidents have been on rise since the arrival of summer season in the state.

Further details are awaited.