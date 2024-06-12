VIDEO: Massive Fire At Ex-BJP MLA Sanjay Bhargava's Chemical Factory In Vidisha Doused After 5 Hours; Fumes Of Toxic Gas Reported

Updated at 1:45pm

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The fire was finally doused after 5 hours of efforts at the chemical factory in Vidisha Industrial area, with the help of 15 fire brigades called from neighbouring cities and towns.

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory of former BJP MLA Sanjay Bhargava in Vidisha on Wednesday morning. The presence of large quantity of flammable chemicals in the factory enraged the flames, which engulfed the entire campus.

Fumes of poisonous gas due to the chemicals present in the factory were reported. People were advised to stay away from the same.

Fifteen fire brigades, including a foam fire brigade, reached the scene to extinguish the flames. The smoke rising from the factory can be seen from 10 kilometers away and people were advised to stay away by the authorities. Till 12 in the noon, the fire was under control.

Madhya Pradesh: Former Vidisha MLA Shashank Bhargava's chemical factory ablaze; fire visible from 8–10 km away. SDRF, Home Guards, and administration on site. Cause of fire undisclosed pic.twitter.com/VoQP368hln — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2024

The factory belongs to former MLA and BJP leader Shashank Bhargava and is located in the city's industrial area. There was also fear of fire spreading to the nearby United factory, where a large number of chemical drums were stored. With the help of the GPCB, chemical drums were removed from the factory after breaking the boundary wall.

One of a resident near the factory, said he saw smoke rising from behind as he was leaving around 6:50 AM. He initially thought someone had set fire to garbage, but upon closer inspection, he saw flames.

He immediately informed his family and the factory owner. The fire has been raging for over three hours due to the chemicals, with more fire brigades being deployed to control it. Despite evacuating the surrounding areas, there is still a gathering of people near the site.

Accoridng to information, the fire had caused a significant crowd to gather to watch. The police were having difficulty dispersing the crowd. The fire has caused a foul odor of chemicals to spread in all directions, posing a risk to people.

SP Deepak Shukla stated that the black smoke rising from the factory is toxic, and people were advised to avoid it. Efforts are underway to control the fire as soon as possible.