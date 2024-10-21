VIDEO: Leopard Pounces On Group Of Friends Picnicking In MP's Shahdol; Tears Off Youth's Thigh, Fractures Woman's Head

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): An aggressive leopard attacked a a group of people enjoying a picnic on Sunday evening. This incident occurred in the in the forests of Gohparu and Jaitpur in MP's Shahdol district. The attack left three injured.

The injured included an assistant sub inspector, a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. The injured have been sent for further treatment. A video of the leopard furiously attacking has surfaced the internet.

Watch the video here:-

According to information, the injured, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Nitin Samdariya, 23-year-old Akash Kushwaha, and 25-year-old Nandini Singh, were on a picnic at a spot in the forests of Gohparu and Jaitpur. Along with these three, there were about 50-60 other people who had come there for a picnic. Soon, the picnic turned deadly as an aggressive leopard pranced towards the group.

The leopard first attacked Akash, biting his thigh and clawing at his other leg. Nandini sustained severe injuries to her head, with the impact causing her skull to fracture. Nandini sustained the most injuries in the incident. After the incident, the leopard fled the scene and ran into the jungle. The injured have been referred to the medical hospital and their treatment is underway.