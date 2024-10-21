 VIDEO: Leopard Pounces On Group Of Friends Picnicking In MP's Shahdol; Tears Off Youth's Thigh, Fractures Woman's Head
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Leopard Pounces On Group Of Friends Picnicking In MP's Shahdol; Tears Off Youth's Thigh, Fractures Woman's Head

VIDEO: Leopard Pounces On Group Of Friends Picnicking In MP's Shahdol; Tears Off Youth's Thigh, Fractures Woman's Head

The injured included an assistant sub inspector, a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): An aggressive leopard attacked a a group of people enjoying a picnic on Sunday evening. This incident occurred in the in the forests of Gohparu and Jaitpur in MP's Shahdol district. The attack left three injured.

The injured included an assistant sub inspector, a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman. The injured have been sent for further treatment. A video of the leopard furiously attacking has surfaced the internet.

Watch the video here:-

Read Also
Female Cheetah To Soon Give Birth To Cubs At Kuno National Park, Says, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
article-image

According to information, the injured, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Nitin Samdariya, 23-year-old Akash Kushwaha, and 25-year-old Nandini Singh, were on a picnic at a spot in the forests of Gohparu and Jaitpur. Along with these three, there were about 50-60 other people who had come there for a picnic. Soon, the picnic turned deadly as an aggressive leopard pranced towards the group.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Fields 7 Candidates In Mumbai Suburbs, Releases 5th List
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA Fields 7 Candidates In Mumbai Suburbs, Releases 5th List
50 French Universities Participate in Choose France Tour 2024
50 French Universities Participate in Choose France Tour 2024
Video: Navdeep Saini Fakes Injury As Delhi Hang On For A Draw Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Video: Navdeep Saini Fakes Injury As Delhi Hang On For A Draw Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy 2024-25
'Pet Palne Ki Majburiyaan...' Kanwar Dhillon Demands Apology From Manu Punjabi For Mocking GF Alice Kaushik's Panic Attack On BB18
'Pet Palne Ki Majburiyaan...' Kanwar Dhillon Demands Apology From Manu Punjabi For Mocking GF Alice Kaushik's Panic Attack On BB18

The leopard first attacked Akash, biting his thigh and clawing at his other leg. Nandini sustained severe injuries to her head, with the impact causing her skull to fracture. Nandini sustained the most injuries in the incident. After the incident, the leopard fled the scene and ran into the jungle. The injured have been referred to the medical hospital and their treatment is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Regional Industry Conclave To Be Held In Rewa On October 23; 5th RIC Under CM Mohan...

Madhya Pradesh Regional Industry Conclave To Be Held In Rewa On October 23; 5th RIC Under CM Mohan...

MP's Hasnain Ansari & Ankita Rathore To Tie Knot; Hyderabad BJP Leader T Raja Asks CM Mohan Yadav To...

MP's Hasnain Ansari & Ankita Rathore To Tie Knot; Hyderabad BJP Leader T Raja Asks CM Mohan Yadav To...

VIDEO: Leopard Pounces On Group Of Friends Picnicking In MP's Shahdol; Tears Off Youth's Thigh,...

VIDEO: Leopard Pounces On Group Of Friends Picnicking In MP's Shahdol; Tears Off Youth's Thigh,...

Bhopal Shocker! Drunk Auto Driver Beats City Bus Driver & Conductor After Passenger Rejects His Ride...

Bhopal Shocker! Drunk Auto Driver Beats City Bus Driver & Conductor After Passenger Rejects His Ride...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tributes To Martyrs On Police Memorial Day; Announces To Develop...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tributes To Martyrs On Police Memorial Day; Announces To Develop...