Katni-Jabalpur Rail Tracks Submerged In Water Amid Heavy Rains; Trains Follow Points Men To Avert Accident (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state has been going through a spell of heavy rainfalls and several areas of the state are experiencing floods and water clogging. One such incident came forward from the Katni-Jabalpur railway intersection, where the tracks are completely submerged in water, making it difficult for the loco-pilot to operate the train.

The viral video shows a train moving on submerged rail tracks as the points man of the concerned train walked on the track so that the loco pilot can know the depth and the condition of the lines.

ADM Sadma Paraste informed Free Press, “ Around 40 villages have been affected due to incessant rain. Administration has taken initiative to shift the villagers and cattle to safer place.”

According to information, at the Imaliya railway gate in Salimnabad, located on the Katni-Jabalpur rail section, the tracks have been submerged due to water accumulation. In response to this situation, the rail administration has taken precautionary measures. Rail workers have been deployed to ensure the safe passage of trains through the waterlogged tracks. These dedicated workers are seen walking ahead of the trains, guiding them through the submerged tracks to prevent any mishaps.

This disruption has caused delays in train schedules, affecting the daily commute of passengers. The rail administration continues to monitor the situation closely and is working to ensure the safety and smooth passage of trains.