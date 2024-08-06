VIDEO: E-Scooter Turns Into Fireball After Sudden Spark In Battery; Flames Engulf Cars Parked Nearby

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An e-scooter parked outside at a hospital premises turned into a fireball after a sudden sparking in its battery. The incident happened outside the maternity ward of Gwalior district hospital on Tuesday.

The fire was so intense that it engulfed the two cars parked nearby.

#WATCH | E-Scooter Parked At Gwalior District Hospital Bursts Into Flames Following Battery Blast #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/yMxgYWxR18 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 6, 2024

The incident was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

In the video, the passersby were seen running here and there and removing their vehicles from around the e-scooter.

Unfortunately, the blaze quickly spread, engulfing two nearby cars and causing chaos among hospital staff and patients' families.

Despite attempts by hospital employees and relatives to extinguish the fire, the e-scooter was destroyed completely. The fire department was called but did not arrive on the scene on time.

The e-scooter was owned by Narendra Jain, who is from Murar. His scooter was parked in the staff parking area within the maternity ward.

The fire also affected two cars parked nearby, which were eventually moved, though they too caught fire. Thanks to the quick actions of the hospital management and nearby people, a larger disaster was averted, as there were several other vehicles parked in the vicinity, which too could have caught fire.