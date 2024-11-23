 VIDEO: 5-Foot Long Russell Viper Spotted In Classroom At Govt School In MP; Panic Among Students & Teachers
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-foot-long venomous Russell Viper was spotted inside the classroom of a government primary school in Jabalpur, creating panic among the school students and staff.

The incident was reported at a government primary school in Bamurha Hinauta, under the Bhedaghat police station of Jabalpur.

The villagers tried to catch the snake as it played 'hide and seek,' but did not get any success. Following which, a professional was called to catch the highly poisonous snake.

Manjulata Dubey, posted as Assistant Teacher in the school, told Free Press that students were sitting outside the classroom during the recess time. Suddenly, she heard a loud noise coming from the classroom. On inquiring, she got to know a snake had entered the classroom.

The students screamed in panic as they saw a brown and black striped snake crawling on the floor. Upon ruckus, the villagers arrived at the school and tried to catch the snake but couldn't succeed. The police arrived at the spot after getting information from the school staff.

The police then informed snake rescuer Gajendra Dubey, and he reached the school. The rescuer then went to the classroom and found the snake in a corner of the classroom, hiding itself near the bricks. He then caught it with a thong and held the snake from its mouth.

He then took the snake outside the classroom and put it into the sack. The snake catcher then informed the school staff that it was Russell's viper and highly venomous. The snake was then released to a safe place.

