Vice President pays tributes to Raja Shankar Shah & Kunwar Raghunath Shah

Bhopal / Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to martyr Raja Shankar Shah and his son Kunwar Raghunath Shah on their 165th death anniversary in Jabalpur on Sunday. Their sacrifices were remembered.

Union Minister of state for Iron and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Jabalpur district incharge minister Gopal Bhargava, Forest Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, Schedule Tribe and Scheduled Caste Minister Meena Singh, Khajuraho Member of Parliament and BJP State President VD Sharma, Member of Parliament Rakesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha Member Sampatiya Uikey were present on this occasion.

When Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the statue site of Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah at Malgodam Square, they were greeted by a Baiga dance.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankad spoke to members of Baiga dance group Dayaram and praised his dance. Raja Shankar Shah and his son Kunwar Raghunath Shah used to instil patriotic feelings through their thoughts and poems.

For first time, tribal woman occupies highest post of country: V-P

By making an indirect reference to President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that for the first time, a lady from a tribal community had occupied the highest post of the country during Amrit Mahotsav of India’s Independence, which showed that the country was changing. He was addressing a programme held in Jabalpur on Saturday.

He said that the dedication of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the all-round development of tribals motivated him to work continuously. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a memorial will be constructed at the place where Raja Shankar Shah and Kunwar Raghunath Shah had made sacrifices.