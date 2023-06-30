 Veer Savarkar To Be Taught In Bhopal Schools: Parmar
Veer Savarkar To Be Taught In Bhopal Schools: Parmar

Congress takes umbrage over the govt decision.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the Assembly elections just four months away, the BJP-led state government has decided to include biography of revolutionary, Veer Savarkar, in the textbooks of schools.

So far it remains unclear from which class, chapter on Savarkar will be taught. The Congress has taken umbrage over the aforesaid decision.

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar told media persons that the previous Congress governments have put great freedom fighters into oblivion by not giving them suitable place in the history.

At the same time, the Congress showed foreign invaders as great and nationalists were not described as great. ‘Veer Savarkar was also one of the great revolutionaries and his biography should also reach students,’ he emphasized.

He further said that the National Education Policy insists on giving respect to great freedom fighters and ‘Bharatiya Gyan Parampara’. The freedom struggle was not only of one family rather it was of common people.

He further said that in school text books, life of great persons such as Lord Parshuram, Rani Kamalapati, Rani Durgawati, Vikramaditya, Raja Bhoj, Ashfaq Ullah, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Subhash

Chandra Bose and even Veer Savarkar will also be taught. A galaxy of BJP leaders hailed the government’s decision.

Congress Media Cell chairman KK Mishra said that if Savarkar is taught in the school books then it would be an insult of our martyrs. He added that after getting released from the jail, Savarkar had sought written apology from the British. At the same time, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev went to gallows by kissing the noose.

He said that if the government is adamant to include Savarkar then Savarkar had written 10 parts by the name ‘Savarkar Samagra’ and they should also be taught, particularly the chapter of seventh part in which Sawarkar stressed that cow rearing should be done and opposed the worshipping of the bovine.

