VD’s Efforts Yield Results: 14 Bonded Labourers Taken From Panna To Telangana, Freed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts of BJP’s state unit president and MP from Khajuraho, VD Sharma, to free 14 bonded labourers from Telangana have yielded results. The administration of Kareemnagar in Telangana contacted Sharma and informed him about liberating the bonded labourers.

According to reports, the human traffickers took 45 people of the SC/ST community to Karnataka and Telangana and forced them to work as bonded labourers. The human traffickers took them from Panna to Jabalpur in the name of giving higher wages. From Jabalpur, 27 labourers were taken to Karnataka and 18 to Telangana.

These labourers had been forced to work there for several months. Immediately Sharma came to know about it, he started the process for freeing them.

Sharma then wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief minister of Karnatataka Siddaramaiah and that of Telangana Revanth Reddy about the bonded labourers. Shah took initiative after receiving Sharma’s letter and directed the state administration to free the labourers.