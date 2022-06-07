Uttarakhand Bus Tragedy: Last rites of the pilgrims, MP VD Sharma attends, meets bereaved families

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Last rites of the pilgrims who died in the Uttarakhand Bus was performed in the Buddha Singh Santa and Simariya village on Tuesday.

BJP state president and Khajuraho MP VD Sharma attended the last rites and consoled the bereaved families by reaching half a dozen villages.

The bodies of pilgrims of Panna district, who died in the Uttarakhand bus accident, were brought to Khajuraho airport on Monday evening with the help of an IAF plane. According to reports, the IAF plane reached Khajuraho airport from Dehradun at 6:50 pm. Earlier, state BJP president VD Sharma reached the airport at 6:25pm.

