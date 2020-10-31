‘Usha Ek Karmyogini’, a story of a scavenger by Harish Verma staged at the Tribal Museum in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A play ‘Usha Ek Karmyogini,’ based on the life of a scavenger of Alwar district of Rajasthan was staged at the Tribal Museum in the city on Saturday.

Directed by Harish Verma, the play’s protagonist is Usha Chomar who is a scavenger and carries night soil on her head. She hates her work and decides to change her life. She opposes the system of manual scavenging and persuades others engaged in the work to give it up. She is awarded Padma Shri in January 2020 for her success in persuading the people of her village to build dry latrines.

Aarushi Gupta as child Usha and Aditi Sharma as adult Usha played the lead roles. It was part of the concluding day of the 18-days Gamak -2, organised by the directorate of culture. The play was also streamed live on the social media platforms of the culture department.