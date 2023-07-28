 ‘Urgent Need For Adopting Inclusive Green Economy Concept’
14 master trainers to undergo training on ‘Integration of Inclusive Green Economy Principles at IIFM.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is an urgent need for adopting the inclusive green economy concept to convert our cities into smart cities in a real sense, said Madhur Raj Jain, course director at IIFM.

He emphasised on the critical need for sustainable practices and strategies in the urban sector to combat the challenges posed by climate change. Jain was speaking on impact of climate change and green economy at the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) on Thursday.

It was part of inaugural-day four-day capacity building training programme, organised by IIFM, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

Naman Gupta, State Programme Manager, UNDP shed light on the economic growth factors through social and environmental aspects focusing on the five thematic areas; Water, Waste, Air quality and Mobility, Urban Forestry, and Energy efficiency.

The four-day event aims to train 14 master trainers on ‘Integration of Inclusive Green Economy Principles in Urban Sector Policies and Programmes in Madhya Pradesh’.

It encompasses different topics including, Governance of Urban Wetland and Watershed, City resilience and indicators for mapping strengths and weaknesses of cities, Strategic planning for an Inclusive green economy, Waste to Energy, Urban biodiversity and Green Cover, Data sharing and management, Sustainable Finance and Disaster Management.

By empowering master trainers to further propagate knowledge and foster collaboration with urban sector officials, the program aims to drive sustainable development and the adoption of green economy practices in Madhya Pradesh's urban policies and programmes.

