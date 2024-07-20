Urea Shortage Looms Large In MP Despite Shivraj Heading Agri; Farmers Wait In Long Queues For 7+ Hours, Yet Some Return Empty-Handed

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The fertiliser crisis is looming large in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, despite the fact that the Union Agriculture Minister hails from the central state. In Morena, farmers were seen waiting in line at 5 a.m. on Saturday morning outside the district headquarters. And the wait went on till noon. Some of them have been visiting the warehouse daily, waiting in long queues to avail fertiliser, but remain deprived.

The fertiliser is being distributed from the warehouse of the Marketing Association, apart from the warehouse of MP Agro.

The situation is such that a farmer who needs 20 bags of urea is getting barely five bags, and that too after a wait of at least five to seven hours. In such a situation, farmers in Jaura and Kailaras nagar palikas have roped in other family members, like women and elders of the house, too, so that they can get enough fertiliser for farming.

Earlier, too, when Madhya Pradesh's Aindl Singh Kansana was heading the Agriculture Ministry in the centre, the state was struggling with a shortage of fertilisers.

It is said that the mafia is active in the region, creating a huge gap between demand and supply to disrupt prices. A bag of urea fertiliser, which is bought at Rs 270 from the government warehouse, is available in the market for Rs 350 to Rs 400.