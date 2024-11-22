 UPSC Panel Comprises Names Of Kailash Makwana, Arvind Kumar, Ajay Sharma For DGP’s Post
UPSC holds DPC and order may be issued soon.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Officer Kailash Makwana | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): UPSC selection committee held a meeting in Delhi on Thursday over the appointment of a new Director General of Police (DGP) for the state. The present DGP Sudhir Saxena is retiring on November 30. UPSC has set up a panel consisting of three names on the basis of their seniority.

The panel consists of the names of 1988-batch officers Arvind Kumar and Kailash Makwana and 1989-batch officer Ajay Sharma. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will appoint one of the three officers as DGP of the state. According to sources, Yadav may appoint the DGP before his foreign trip.

Ajay Sharma

Ajay Sharma | photo

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, DGP Sudhir Saxena, UPSC and Central Government representatives were present at the meeting. The names of special DG-rank officers GP Singh, Varun Kapoor, Upendra Jain, Alok Ranjan, Pragya Richa Shrivastava and Yogesh Mudgal were sent from the state for the top job in the police department.

According to sources, before appointing the DGP, Yadav may hold talks with the party’s central leadership in Delhi. It is only after such discussion that a decision on DGP’s appointment will be taken.

