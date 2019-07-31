Upper Lake just 4ft below full tank level

BHOPAL: Incessant torrential rain led to sharp rise in Upper Lake water level which is just 4ft below the Full Tank Level (FTL). Upper Lake registered 1662.40ft while FTL is 1666.80ft. Direct jump of 10ft in just four to five days is due to heavy rainfall in Sehore district where Kolans River swelled drastically.

Meteorological department has issued alert for further heavy rain in Bhopal. BMC team swung into action and officials including BMC commissioner B Vijaydutta visited various pockets of the city to take the stock and to ensure proper outlets of rainy water.

Besides, heavy rain led to flood like situation in many pockets of the state capital. Rainy water gushed in low-lying areas upto two to three feet in houses. People spent night in knee deep water in many colonies. Public Relations Minister PC Sharma visited Nehru Nagar to take the stock of the flood like situation.

He instructed the administration particularly, officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take the need full for the flood relief to slums dwellers and rain affected families. People shifted house hold items to safer places when rainy water gushed in their houses.

Incessant rain continued to lash the state capital for the second consecutive days creating flood like situation in many locality. People had to wade through heavily waterlogged roads in Hamidia Road, Jyoti Talkies, Banganga Square, Vyapam Square, and under bridges. There was break in early in the morning so rainy water drained out proving little bit relief as water drained out from roads.

In outskirt, many newly developed colonies faced brunt of water-logging Mostly colonies are along the Hoshangabad Road, which are below the road level, every year face brunt of excessive rain. Besides, trees and their branches fell down in many colonies blocking roads for traffic. BMC teams which were pressed into job removed from roads for streamlining the traffic.

Upper lake surpasses last year’s record

Upper Lake water level which was recorded 1662.40ft on Tuesday, exceeded that of last year level. Last year, Upper Lake maximum level was 1660.90 ft. Within the span of four to five days the water level in the lake has increased by 10ft. Full Tank Level (FTL) is 1666.80ft.

Worst affected areas

Colonies which were worst affected include Rajendra Nagar, BHEL, Kolar, Ashoka Garden, Smart Colony, Tilajamalpura, Jincy, Akash Complex, Habibganj, DRM office, Alkapuri.