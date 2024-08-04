‘Upar Dekh…Aankhein Dikhayega?’ Doc Thrashes Injured Patients In MP Hospital Over Complaint On CM Helpline; FIR Registered | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor allegedly thrashed three injured patients with slaps and his shoes in Madhya Pardesh’s Shivpuri district hospital. The doctor was reportedly upset because the patients had filed a complaint against him with the CM Helpline.

The entire incident was captured in a video which came to the fore on Sunday. Following which, an angry crowd surrounded the local police station, demanding an FIR against the doctor. The police at Khod Chowki registered a case against the doctor following the protest.

The incident involved the patients - Chandan Jatav, Gaurav Jatav, and Bhanu Pratap Jatav from Guiya Deori village, who were injured in a bike accident. The doctor accused the three of creating a ruckus in the hospital and assaulting him.

Got frustrated after being unattended by doctor

The injured individuals had arrived at the Khod village health centre with the help of a 108 ambulance after their accident late at night. They claimed that despite repeated calls, the in-charge doctor, Anurag Tiwari, did not come to attend to them. Frustrated, they lodged a complaint with the CM Helpline. When Tiwari found out about the complaint, he reportedly came to the hospital and assaulted them.

‘Patients created disturbance in maternity ward’

Anurag Tiwari explained that the three injured men, who were under the influence of alcohol, arrived at the hospital on the night of July 31. He claimed that while they were treated, they entered the maternity ward, lay on the beds, and created a disturbance. When they were asked to leave the ward, they allegedly picked up medical scissors and attempted to attack. Tiwari claimed that his violent reaction was prompted due to the altercation.

District Immunization Officer Sanjay Risheshwar stated that a team would investigate the video footage of the incident and departmental action would be taken if the doctor is found guilty. Bhonti Police Station's Gitesh Sharma confirmed that a case has been registered against the doctor based on the victims' complaint.